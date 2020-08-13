Preserving the historic display of Seattle's pandemic public art

Local nonprofit "Art Saves Me" is working to preserve the incredible murals all over the city. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Boarded up businesses have become a familiar sight on the streets of Seattle, but thanks to local artists, ordinary plywood has become the canvas for incredible murals all across the city.

One Reel is a Seattle nonprofit arts organization dedicated to fueling civic pride and fostering growth & development of the community and the arts. We talked Executive Director Marty Griswold about how their program, Art Saves Me, is working to preserve the historic display of Seattle's pandemic public art.

About Art Saves Me: "Art Saves Me is a program developed by One Reel many years ago to address the unique challenges artists face in their creative journey and to demonstrate the transformative power art in action.

Since its inception, ART SAVES ME has provided financial assistance and support to artists, while offering a public platform to creatively share the positive impact of art on lives and, in turn, fuel new creative works to inspire others." artsavesme.org