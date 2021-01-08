After pandemic pause, dream flights resume for WWII veterans

For the next two months a fleet of six Boeing-Stearman biplanes planes, flown by a number of volunteer pilots, will crisscross the country picking up veterans along

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A few hundred feet from the runway, on a restaurant's patio at the Tacoma Narrows Airport, Navy veteran John Glomstad of Bremerton is holding court.

“Boot camp was good. I got my first choice of school,” Glomstad said, recalling his service in WWII.

The 96-year-old veteran is still riding high after a ride in a 1943 Boeing-Stearman biplane, an aircraft that was mass produced for the US military as a trainer during WWII.

“Barrel roll, oh that was fun. Loop. Oh that’s good,” he said.

Glomstad is one of many WWII veterans that will ride along on the classic aircraft as part of an experience provided by the national nonprofit Dream Flights.

Clint Cawley, is one of Dream Flight’s volunteer pilots, he’s also Glomstad’s Grandson.

“When I’m flying the veterans it’s a real feeling of appreciation and gratefulness and thankfulness that they sacrificed so much for us to live the life we live today and to be able to give back to them. It’s absolutely fantastic,” Cawley said.

Sunday, Aug. 1, marked the first day of a months-long mission to get as many service men and women in the air that want to fly.

“It brings stories to life. It brings emotions to life,” Cawley added.