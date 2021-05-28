How one Seattle-area project is highlighting the stories of the AAPI community

SEATTLE — As we reach the end of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a new video campaign called "Our Stories Are Your Stories" is aiming to share the stories of AAPI people in Seattle to break down barriers.
New Day NW executive producer Joseph Suttner, who is a very proud Japanese American, spoke with Maya Mendoza-Exstrom of The Seattle Sounders and Mari Horita of The Seattle Kraken, two founding members of the project.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.