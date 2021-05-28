x
How one Seattle-area project is highlighting the stories of the AAPI community

The goal of the project is to help people in the AAPI community heal, and help those outside of it understand that all of us are not that different #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Maya Mendoza-Exstrom and Mari Horita are two founding members of "Our Stories Are Your Stories," a project that aims to share the stories of AAPI people and break down barriers.

SEATTLE — As we reach the end of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a new video campaign called "Our Stories Are Your Stories" is aiming to share the stories of AAPI people in Seattle to break down barriers.

New Day NW executive producer Joseph Suttner, who is a very proud Japanese American, spoke with Maya Mendoza-Exstrom of The Seattle Sounders and Mari Horita of The Seattle Kraken, two founding members of the project.

