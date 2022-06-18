After exhaustive two-day search, diver in Mukilteo remains missing

A 33-year-old Edmonds man never resurfaced after a recreational dive near Lighthouse Park Friday.

After two days and a search that scoured over 100 square miles of water, an Edmonds man remains unaccounted for after never surfacing from a Friday morning recreational dive.

Mukilteo police and fire department officials responded to a distress call Friday at Lighthouse Park, where a pair of divers had entered the water, with only one returning to the shore.

Weather conditions were poor both in and around the water according to the Coast Guard, and Friday's multi-agency search was suspended at 4:00 p.m. with no sign of the diver.

The search resumed Saturday, with officials from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Dive Team utilizing a boat equipped with sonar and a drone over an eight-hour span.

The Mukilteo Police Department shared an update after Saturday's search was concluded, indicating that there would be an update only when the incident develops going forward.

Officials from the Coast Guard, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Everett Police, Everett Fire, Mountlake Terrace Police, Marysville Police and Washington State Ferries all participated in the search for the missing diver.

The missing man only has been identified as a 33-year-old from Edmonds, and Friday's release from Mukilteo PD said his family had been notified.

Just last month, a US veteran never surfaced after a practice dive in American Lake. His body was recovered hours later by Pierce County Sheriff's Department.