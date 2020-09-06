x
140-plus black-owned businesses to support in Seattle

From restaurants to shopping to the arts, this comprehensive list provides a starting point to supporting the black business community.

SEATTLE — Since late May, Seattle and its surrounding communities have seen widespread demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. His death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The anger, hurt, and turmoil has left many wanting and searching for additional ways to support the black community. 

We’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Seattle across various categories. If you know of others that should be added, email us at king-newstips@king5.com.

To find additional minority-owned businesses in and outside Seattle, visit the Intentionalist. Their searchable index can guide you to asian-, disability-, family-, Latino-, LGBTQ-, native-, veteran- and woman-owned businesses across Washington state. 

Founder Laura Clise recently spoke with New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson about how to intentionally support local small businesses with diverse owners; get to know your local community businesses, pay it forward, order take-out, treat your team/clients and share the love on social media. Here are 140-plus black-owned businesses in Seattle to get started.

Restaurants

Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, 2800 E Cherry St

Ahadu Ethiopian Restaurant, 1508 NE 117th St

Amy’s Merkato, 5710 Rainier Ave S

Bana Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, 4423 Rainier Ave S

Bananas Grill, 4556 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

The Barbeque Pit, 2000 23rd Ave S

BlackStar Kebab (food truck)

Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant, 456 12th Ave

Café Campagne, 1600 Post Alley

Café Ibex, 3219 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Café Selam, 2715 E Cherry St

Catfish Corner Express, 11805 Renton Ave S

Central Café and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St

Cheech & Changas (food truck)

Chef Cafe, 2200 S Jackson St

City Teriyaki, 5400 Rainier Ave S

The Comfort Zone, 3016 Rainier Ave S

Conscious Eatery, 5620 6th Ave S

Corte Fino, 6721 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine, 5701 Rainier Ave S

Drae’s Lake Route Eatery, 9261 57th Ave S

East African Imports & Restaurant, 306 23rd Ave S #104

Emerald City Fish & Chips, 3756 Rainier Ave

Emma’s BBQ, 5303 Rainier Ave S

Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 11546 15th Ave NE

Ezell’s Famous Chicken, multiple locations

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles, 2726 E Cherry St

The Fish Box, 172 20th Ave

FOODArt, 501 2nd Ave W (catering)

Healthy Creations (catering)

Heaven Sent Fried Chicken, 14330 Lake City Way NE

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, 4869 Rainier Ave S

Jebena Café, 1510 NE 117th St

Jemil’s Big Easy (food truck)

JuneBaby, 2122 NE 65th St

Jerk Shack, 2510 1st Ave

Jones Barbeque, 4417 Fauntleroy Way SW

Kezira Eritrean and Ethiopian Cuisine, 5100 Rainier Ave S

King Philly Cheesesteaks, 7820 Rainier Ave S, Unit A

La Teranga, 4903 Rainier Ave S

Lil Red Takeout & Catering, 4225 Rainier Ave S

Lucinda Grain Bar, 2120 NE 65th St

Marjorie, 1412 E Union

Meskel Ethiopian Restaurant, 260 E Cherry St

Mety’s Events, 3250 Airport Way (catering)

Mojito, 7545 Lake City Way NE

Momona Cafe & Restaurant, 6754 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

My Sweet Lil’ Cakes (food truck)

Nate’s Wings & Waffles, 1224 E Jefferson St

New Luck Toy, 5905 California Ave SW

The Original Philly’s, 3019 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Osteria La Spiga, 1429 12th Ave

Pam’s Kitchen, 1715 N 45th St

Plum Bistro, 1429 12th Ave

Plum Chopped, 1419 12th Ave

Plum Pantry, 305 Harrison St

Plum Truck (food truck)

Pot Pie Factory

Queen Sheba Ethiopian, 916 E John St

Quick Pack Food Mart, 2616 S Jackson St

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Cuisine, 2801 E Cherry St

Safari Njema, 5041 Rainier Ave S

Salare, 2404 NE 65th St

Scoop Du Jour Ice Creamery, 4029 E Madison St

Seattle Chicken Express, 3621 33rd Ave S

Simply Soulful, 2915-B E Madison St

SoSo Good (food truck)

Soulful Dishes, 1800 E Yesler Way

The Sugah Shack (catering)

Taste of the Caribbean, 1212 E Jefferson St

That Brown Girl Cooks (catering)

Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks (food truck)

Umami Kushi, 9099 Seward Park Ave S, Unit 1

Where Ya At Matt (food truck)

Zagol Ethiopian Restaurant, 2722 E Cherry St

COFFEE + BAKERIES + DRINKS

Baked from the Hart, 2801 S Hanford St

Ballard Beer Company, 2050 NW Market St

Bell’s Pastries, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Boon Boona, 724 S 3rd St

Brown Sugar Baking Company, 308 22nd Ave S

Cafe Avole, 6630 Rainier Ave S

Cortona Café, 2425 E Union St

Downtown Spirits, 2300 7th Ave

Footprint Wine Tap, 1222 E Madison St

Hot Chocolat, 4611 36th Ave SW

Kaffa Coffee & Wine Bar, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Poco Wine + Spirits, 1408 E Pine St

The Rhino Room, 1535 11th Ave

The Station, 1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St

Still Liquor, 1524 Minor Ave

Tougo Coffee Co., 860 Yesler Way

Wonder Coffee & Sports Bar, 1800 S Jackson St

ARTS + COMMUNITY

Captured by Candace Photography

Earth Pearl Collective

Emazing Photography, LLC

Enjoli Izidor Design

Estelita’s Library, 2533 16th Ave S

Ghetto Heaven

HiveBoxx, 915 S. 96th St, Ste A8

Our Fabric Stash, Pike Place Market

The Postman, 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way

QTPOC Seattle Collective

The Seattle Medium

United Reprographics, 1750 4th Ave S

Women.Weed.Wifi

HEALTH + WELLNESS

City Sweats, 1928 43rd Ave E

Columbia City Fitness Center, 2609 S Jackson St and 4860 Rainier Ave S

Down to Reiki, 3400 Harbor Ave SW

The Hoodwitch

iNfinity Well, 321 S Willow St

Junction Fitness, 4714 42nd Ave SW

Mahogany Point

MassageFit Solutions

MulticulturalCounselers.org

Project 968, 4617 37th Ave SW

Renew Physical Therapy, 5620 Rainier Ave S

The Ride, 112 E Lynn St

Rival Fitness, 510 E Pine St

Soulful Flow Yoga

Stretch 22

Trap Vinyasa, multiple locations

BEAUTY & HAIR

Andro, 219 James St

Coven Salon, 2719 E Madison St, Ste E

Earl’s Cuts & Styles, 2320 E Union St

Good Hair Salon, 1918 E Yesler Way #C

In Bloom Salon & Beauty Boutique, 101 Cherry St

Laced by Liv

The Lounging Barber, 1123 34th Ave

Mr. Naturalz Salon, 334 Wells Ave S, Ste D

Platinum Cuts & Salon, 9434 Delridge Way SW, Ste A

QueenCare, 3702 S Hudson St, Ste 103

Vasuda Salon, 12317 15th Ave NE #106

SHOPPING

are & be vintage

Clean Greens Farm & Market, 116 21st Ave

Exclusive Boutique, 1141 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Flowers Just -U, 701 23rd Ave

Jacob Willard Home, 5600 Rainier Ave S

Joyce’s Market & Café, 2717 E Union St

Lika Love, 535 Warren Ave N and 6031 California Ave S

Solemates, 1422 Harvard Ave

The Underdog Co.

Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry, 1419 S Jackson St