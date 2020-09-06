From restaurants to shopping to the arts, this comprehensive list provides a starting point to supporting the black business community.

SEATTLE — Since late May, Seattle and its surrounding communities have seen widespread demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. His death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The anger, hurt, and turmoil has left many wanting and searching for additional ways to support the black community.

We’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Seattle across various categories. If you know of others that should be added, email us at king-newstips@king5.com.

To find additional minority-owned businesses in and outside Seattle, visit the Intentionalist. Their searchable index can guide you to asian-, disability-, family-, Latino-, LGBTQ-, native-, veteran- and woman-owned businesses across Washington state.

Founder Laura Clise recently spoke with New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson about how to intentionally support local small businesses with diverse owners; get to know your local community businesses, pay it forward, order take-out, treat your team/clients and share the love on social media. Here are 140-plus black-owned businesses in Seattle to get started.

Restaurants

Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, 2800 E Cherry St

Ahadu Ethiopian Restaurant, 1508 NE 117th St

Amy’s Merkato, 5710 Rainier Ave S

Bana Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, 4423 Rainier Ave S

Bananas Grill, 4556 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

The Barbeque Pit, 2000 23rd Ave S

Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant, 456 12th Ave

Café Campagne, 1600 Post Alley

Café Ibex, 3219 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Café Selam, 2715 E Cherry St

Catfish Corner Express, 11805 Renton Ave S

Central Café and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St

Chef Cafe, 2200 S Jackson St

City Teriyaki, 5400 Rainier Ave S

The Comfort Zone, 3016 Rainier Ave S

Conscious Eatery, 5620 6th Ave S

Corte Fino, 6721 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine, 5701 Rainier Ave S

Drae’s Lake Route Eatery, 9261 57th Ave S

East African Imports & Restaurant, 306 23rd Ave S #104

Emerald City Fish & Chips, 3756 Rainier Ave

Emma’s BBQ, 5303 Rainier Ave S

Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 11546 15th Ave NE

Ezell’s Famous Chicken, multiple locations

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles, 2726 E Cherry St

The Fish Box, 172 20th Ave

FOODArt, 501 2nd Ave W (catering)

Heaven Sent Fried Chicken, 14330 Lake City Way NE

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, 4869 Rainier Ave S

Jebena Café, 1510 NE 117th St

JuneBaby, 2122 NE 65th St

Jerk Shack, 2510 1st Ave

Jones Barbeque, 4417 Fauntleroy Way SW

Kezira Eritrean and Ethiopian Cuisine, 5100 Rainier Ave S

King Philly Cheesesteaks, 7820 Rainier Ave S, Unit A

La Teranga, 4903 Rainier Ave S

Lil Red Takeout & Catering, 4225 Rainier Ave S

Lucinda Grain Bar, 2120 NE 65th St

Marjorie, 1412 E Union

Meskel Ethiopian Restaurant, 260 E Cherry St

Mety’s Events, 3250 Airport Way (catering)

Mojito, 7545 Lake City Way NE

Momona Cafe & Restaurant, 6754 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Nate’s Wings & Waffles, 1224 E Jefferson St

New Luck Toy, 5905 California Ave SW

The Original Philly’s, 3019 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Osteria La Spiga, 1429 12th Ave

Pam’s Kitchen, 1715 N 45th St

Plum Bistro, 1429 12th Ave

Plum Chopped, 1419 12th Ave

Plum Pantry, 305 Harrison St

Queen Sheba Ethiopian, 916 E John St

Quick Pack Food Mart, 2616 S Jackson St

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Cuisine, 2801 E Cherry St

Safari Njema, 5041 Rainier Ave S

Salare, 2404 NE 65th St

Scoop Du Jour Ice Creamery, 4029 E Madison St

Seattle Chicken Express, 3621 33rd Ave S

Simply Soulful, 2915-B E Madison St

Soulful Dishes, 1800 E Yesler Way

Taste of the Caribbean, 1212 E Jefferson St

Umami Kushi, 9099 Seward Park Ave S, Unit 1

Zagol Ethiopian Restaurant, 2722 E Cherry St

COFFEE + BAKERIES + DRINKS

Baked from the Hart, 2801 S Hanford St

Ballard Beer Company, 2050 NW Market St

Bell’s Pastries, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Boon Boona, 724 S 3rd St

Brown Sugar Baking Company, 308 22nd Ave S

Cafe Avole, 6630 Rainier Ave S

Cortona Café, 2425 E Union St

Downtown Spirits, 2300 7th Ave

Footprint Wine Tap, 1222 E Madison St

Hot Chocolat, 4611 36th Ave SW

Kaffa Coffee & Wine Bar, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Poco Wine + Spirits, 1408 E Pine St

The Rhino Room, 1535 11th Ave

The Station, 1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St

Still Liquor, 1524 Minor Ave

Tougo Coffee Co., 860 Yesler Way

Wonder Coffee & Sports Bar, 1800 S Jackson St

ARTS + COMMUNITY

Estelita’s Library, 2533 16th Ave S

HiveBoxx, 915 S. 96th St, Ste A8

Our Fabric Stash, Pike Place Market

The Postman, 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way

United Reprographics, 1750 4th Ave S

HEALTH + WELLNESS

City Sweats, 1928 43rd Ave E

Columbia City Fitness Center, 2609 S Jackson St and 4860 Rainier Ave S

Down to Reiki, 3400 Harbor Ave SW

iNfinity Well, 321 S Willow St

Junction Fitness, 4714 42nd Ave SW

Project 968, 4617 37th Ave SW

Renew Physical Therapy, 5620 Rainier Ave S

The Ride, 112 E Lynn St

Rival Fitness, 510 E Pine St

Trap Vinyasa, multiple locations

BEAUTY & HAIR

Andro, 219 James St

Coven Salon, 2719 E Madison St, Ste E

Earl’s Cuts & Styles, 2320 E Union St

Good Hair Salon, 1918 E Yesler Way #C

In Bloom Salon & Beauty Boutique, 101 Cherry St

The Lounging Barber, 1123 34th Ave

Mr. Naturalz Salon, 334 Wells Ave S, Ste D

Platinum Cuts & Salon, 9434 Delridge Way SW, Ste A

QueenCare, 3702 S Hudson St, Ste 103

Vasuda Salon, 12317 15th Ave NE #106

SHOPPING

Clean Greens Farm & Market, 116 21st Ave

Exclusive Boutique, 1141 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Flowers Just -U, 701 23rd Ave

Jacob Willard Home, 5600 Rainier Ave S

Joyce’s Market & Café, 2717 E Union St

Lika Love, 535 Warren Ave N and 6031 California Ave S

Solemates, 1422 Harvard Ave