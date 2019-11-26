LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood community continues to rally behind the food drive honoring four police officers who were gunned down in a coffee shop 10 years ago.

The Fallen Officers Food Drive is being held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Lakewood Police Department. Non-perishable food is accepted to support the Emergency Food Network.

The food drive lasts until 5:30 p.m. A blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On November 29, 2009, a man walked into Forza Coffee in Lakewood and shot four officers getting ready for their shift. Sergeant Mark Renninger and Officers Greg Richards, Tina Griswold, and Ronald Owens were killed.

The food drive is "just one way that, every year, we can remember our officers and their sacrifice and at the same time give back to the community that wholeheartedly supported us in 2009," Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said.

Lakewood Police Station is located at 9401 Lakewood Drive SW.

If you can't make it to the station Nov. 26, donations will be accepted through Dec. 6. Online donations are also accepted.





