LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Community Transit is going through its biggest hiring frenzy since the recession and it wants you to consider a career change to help them through it.

With plans to expand by the end of this year and again next spring, the company needs to fill many positions, especially bus drivers.

Currently, there are 390 drivers, but they want to have 426 by the end of the year.

The job market for drivers is tight and the company needs more applicants. Their solution is to convince those who may never have thought of becoming a bus driver to send in an application.

"We are looking for people who want a change in career," said Melissa Anderson, HR recruiter for Community Transit.

The company also has several bus driver retirements coming up that they must hire for as well.

To be considered, you need a driver's license and a clean driving record. Community Transit takes care of the CDL.

Tiffany Underwood was a customer service professional before she felt like she needed a change. She started training at the beginning of the year and began operating coaches for Community Transit in March.

"Having a driver's license and advancing it to a CDL is something I'm very proud of," she said.

As a bus driver, the starting salary is $21.58 per hour as you go through training, then $25 per hour for starting drivers. After four years, your salary increases to $32.06 per hour.

"Plus, you get a pension plan and paid benefits and paid time off," said Anderson.

To apply, Anderson says to visit the employment page of their website, found here.