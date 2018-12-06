ST. PAUL, Minn. - Employees of a law firm at the top of St. Paul's UBS Tower say the raccoon whose death-defying climb has captured the attention of people across the world has been trapped, and is safe.

Minnesota Public Radio news reporter Tim Nelson tweeted the news shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday that building management told folks at Paige Donnelly Law Office that the trap set up on the building's roof and baited with cat food has successfully captured the little raccoon.

Top floor law firm @donnelly_law says UBS building management has told them the #mprraccoon formerly in their window HAS BEEN TRAPPED. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

The raccoon became stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building on Monday, according to Nelson of MPR News.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

On Tuesday, building maintenance workers were able to get the little guy to move, but he unfortunately took a more dangerous route, climbing UBS Tower next door.

He made a run for it! Still stuck though. pic.twitter.com/8Z7KTK8K1y — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

By midday Tuesdsay, the raccoon was 12 stories up the tower. And around 12:30 p.m., Pioneer Press reporter Tad Vezner captured a couple of shots of the raccoon apparently taking a nap on the other side of the window.

Oh nothing just a raccoon hanging out on the 22nd floor of UBS Plaza downtown. pic.twitter.com/XaXE9XExxD — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

MPR News has branded the courageous climbing coon #MPRraccoon. By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, it was resting 23 stories up. Paige Donnelly Law, on the same floor of the tower, said in a tweet that they've been told there are live traps on the roof and they are hoping the raccoon will make it the rest of the way up.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Laurie Brickley, St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspection spokesperson confirmed traps were set on the roof.

“Any other measures we think would endanger him. We’re hoping he continues his climb,” she said.

By 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the raccoon did make it onto the roof of the UBS Tower. At that point, the lure of cat food apparently enticed it into the trap.

Whatever fate awaits the wild creature, it's now achieved whatever level of fame that an animal hits when it gets multiple Twitter accounts.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

KARE 11's Lindsey Seavert was there keeping tabs on #MPRraccoon.

And here's how it all got started...

