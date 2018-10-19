VANCOUVER, Wash. — A planned protest by right-wing group Patriot Prayer against a Washington gun safety bill prompted the cancellation of all classes at Clark College in Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 22.

Clark College President Bob Knight announced the decision in a post on the college’s Facebook page. In addition to classes being canceled, all employees were told to stay home unless otherwise requested by their supervisors.

“I have heard these fears expressed by our staff, our faculty, our neighbors—and most importantly, by our students. I want you to know that I have heard those fears and take them seriously,” Knight wrote.

Patriot Prayer plans to protest Washington Initiative 1639 at the college from noon to 3 p.m., according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. The page says the group will stage a similar event on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Washington State University's Vancouver campus.

The initiative would raise the purchase age of semi-automatic rifles to 21, incentivize secure storage, and require enhanced background checks and a waiting period similar to what's required for handguns.

Read more: What is Washington I-1639 on gun safety?

Knight says Clark College values free speech and an open debate, but given the history of violence associated with Patriot Prayer, including a recent street brawl with counter-protesters in downtown Portland, college administrators decided suspending operations for the day was the safest option.

“We realize this action is not a permanent solution to protecting our community from an increasingly violent political climate. We are in the process of reviewing and revising our incident response protocol to better respond to the kinds of risks we are seeing present at educational institutions across the country,” said Knight.

