EAGLE, Idaho — An event aimed at bringing Christmas to a terminally ill Eagle girl will have to be moved up as the child's condition grows more grave.

Nine-year-old Claire Elliott was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a fatal type of brain tumor, less than a year ago. Claire loves the Christmas season, and her mother wanted to make sure she got to see one more Christmas before the end of her life.

Annie Elliott came up for the idea of "Christmas for Claire," an early celebration slated for Saturday, Oct. 19 that would feature Christmas lights, caroling, sleigh rides and gifts.

The event was moved to Oct. 19 after previously being moved to November 2.

The Eagle community was immediately onboard, with thousands vowing to help make Claire's final Christmas special.

But Claire's condition has worsened, according to Rachel Masonheimer of Eagle, who was helping organize the event.

"The second is no longer an option," Masonheimer said in a tearful video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

"We aren't actually going to make it until the second, so we're going to have to move this event up ASAP," she said. "We're thinking about doing it on just a smaller scale out in front of her house."

Christmas for Claire will now be at E. Hogan Street in Eagle, Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event will have Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause, carolers, and a card decoration table for homemade cards and well wishes for Claire.

"If you still want to be part of celebrating Christmas for Claire, we would love to have you," Masonheimer said.

If you would like to help the Christmas for Claire event, you can email christmasforclaire@gmail.com for details on how you can help.

