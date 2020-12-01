CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a young boy after a family was swept to sea Saturday afternoon on the Oregon Coast.

Crews had been searching for the child near Falcon Cove, in the area of Arch Cape and Cannon Beach.

The boy, his father and sister were reported to have been swept to sea by unusually large waves at about 1 p.m.

The father and sister eventually washed back up on shore, a Coast Guard spokesman said. They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

There have been extremely high tides, known as King Tides, on the coast this weekend. A High Surf Warning has been in effect.

The Coast Guard urges people to stay away from jetties and rocks.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

