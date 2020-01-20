COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Fire crews say five to six businesses have been destroyed by an early morning fire in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

Crews told KREM's Nicole Hernandez that the fire broke out at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday at 4th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Schmidty's Burgers posted on Facebook that their business, along with Heart City Tattoo and Cole Taylor Salon, are among those affected by the fire.

"We are obviously not going to be open for a while, at least in this location. No one was hurt thank God!! We will post more as we find out more info," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

Cole Taylor Salon also shared a message about extensive damage to their business on Facebook, writing that everyone was safe and unharmed following the fire. They added that eight stylists no longer have a place to work and the salon will be closed for "a long period of time."

"I want to say thank you to everyone in the community who has reached out and offered help and prayers! We are just devastated. We are lucky to live in a community that comes together in times like this!" the salon wrote on Facebook.

Six engines, two ladders, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs responded to the blaze, according to the fire department. No one was injured.

Crews said the fire has been contained to one building and there is no threat of it spreading. Hernandez tweeted that the fire was still burning at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

Lakeside Avenue is closed between 3rd and 5th Streets, and northbound 4th Street is closed from Sherman to Coeur d’Alene Avenues.

Debris on the roads has complicated cleanup efforts in the area.

The fire department is asking people to stay away from the area.

Photos: Fire burns in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday A fire is burning in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday morning. A fire is burning in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Monday morning. At least five business have been destroyed after an early morning fire in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

RELATED: No timeline for when Sandpoint business complex could be rebuilt after massive fire

RELATED: Sandpoint fire ruled accidental, cause still undetermined