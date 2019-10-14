BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton's overnight homeless shelter has lost its home, moving down the street into a temporary space at the Salvation Army.

The city did not extend the Kitsap Rescue Mission's temporary permit due to fire concerns. Mayor Greg Wheeler said the building does not have adequate fire protection, including the lack of a sprinkler system.

The Rescue Mission's executive director said the decision from the city came as a surprise as she heard it for the first time in September.

"We were sort of scrambling. What are we going to do? How are we going to take care of these people? We were thinking tents in the parking lot," Executive Director Nancy Olsten said.

Olsten said the shelter was originally given an extension until January 14 and told if they could show progress toward buying a new sprinkler system, they could stay.

"There were things I was looking for, one progress, enough progress that they could get it done in a reasonable amount of time and two, funding, and so they weren't able to demonstrate either," Mayor Wheeler said.

Olsten is thankful the Salvation Army is offering their space for the time being.

"We found them a place. I was able to work with the Salvation Army and get a nice transition plan," Wheeler said. "They won't be unsheltered."

However, when winter is over, Olsten isn't sure if, or when, they will be able to move back.

"We don't have an answer yet on what's required because every time I think we know it changes," Olsten said.

She said her hope is for the well-being of those who need shelter.

"These are our neighbors, you know. They count as much as people with homes and they deserve our care and love and compassion."

Wheeler said the city had to stay true to its temporary occupancy agreement.

"I think looking forward now is the best move for all of us," Wheeler said.

KRM is hosting a fundraising event soon called "Bring Them In," to assist in the shelter's financial needs.

Olsten hopes to post the event date to KRM's Facebook soon.