Sherilyn Lee of Bremerton was found alive after being missing since the early morning hours of April 5, according to police.

On Sunday, Bremerton police announced Lee, 30, was found.

"Thanks to all of you who were on the lookout," the police department wrote.

Investigators said Lee finished her shift as a security guard on April 5. When her husband came to pick her up, he couldn't find her.

Police previously said Lee has a young son and there's no reason to believe she would leave her family.