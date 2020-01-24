HOUSTON — An explosion rattled windows and shook walls across portions of Houston early this morning. One person is unaccounted for and another person injured.

The explosion happened at Watson Grinding at 4500 Gessner. According to HPD Chief Art Acevdeo, the debris field from the blast extends out a half mile.

A homeowner was taken to the hospital by first responders with the Houston Fire Department.

Officials say ingredients used to make polypropylene was released from the explosion. Crews have not been able to get to the valves at the facility to turn them off.

HazMat, Houston's ATF and a bomb squad are on scene assisting the Houston Fire Department with trying to determine the cause of the explosion. The Red Cross is also out to help families affected.

First responders near the scene are being asked to wear masks as a precaution. Those who don't have them are being moved back.

Firefighters are going door-to-door in the area, telling people there's not a mandatory evacuation, but suggest that people should consider getting out of the area. A shelter is set up at the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Is there anything dangerous in the air after the explosion?

All readings from HFD indicate there is nothing dangerous in the air.

At a news conference this morning, police said polypropylene was released from the explosion. City officials later clarified the release included propylene and liquid nitrogen, which are used to make polypropylene.

Is there an impact on Houston schools?

Cy Fair ISD reports that Bane Elementary and Dean Middle School will be closed today to students and staff; all other facilities will be open

Spring Branch ISD reports that all of their buildings are in good shape, but there could be delays in transportation. They are also going to keep students and staff inside as a precaution.

YES Prep Northwest campus, which is in the area, is open today. They may experience bus delays, but classes will resume as normal. Students will be kept indoors.

Houston ISD said they do not have any schools in the immediate area that are being affected and will be operating under normal procedures today.

Houston explosion's effect on traffic

Gessner both northbound and southbound between Tanner and Clay is closed. Clay in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- at Gessner is closed. Tanner in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- is closed at Gessner.

No evacuation at this time, but avoid the area

Though there are no evacuations ordered, people are being told to avoid the area around 4500 block of Gessner. Reporter Adam Bennett reports that firefighters are going door-to-door in the area, telling people there's not a mandatory evacuation, but suggest people consider getting out of the area because they're not completely sure what's in the air. A shelter is set up at the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Video captures Houston explosion

One viewer shared video from their doorbell camera that show the blast.

Another viewer sent in surveillance video where you can hear the loud blast.

Officers on scene said there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality may pose a threat, and instructed our KHOU 11 crew away from the scene.

Right now there is no confirmation as to the source of the blast or what caused the explosion.

KHOU 11's tower camera shows what appears to be smoke off 290 in northwest Houston. No shelter-in-place has been issued.

