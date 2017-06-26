Wherever you are in western Washington, you won't have to go far to see a fireworks show this 4th of July. Check out this extensive list of firework shows and find one near you. Tell us about your favorite local display on the KING 5 Facebook page and be sure to tag your 4th of July photos with #k5summer.

Aberdeen July 4, 10 p.m. Morrison River Front Park.

Anacortes July 4, dusk. Anacortes Waterfront over Fidalgo Bay.

Auburn July 3, 10 p.m. Emerald Downs.

Bainbridge Island July 4, dusk. Over Eagle Harbor.

Bellingham July 4, 10:30 p.m. Zuanich Park.

Bellevue 10 p.m. Downtown Park.

Big Lake July 3, 9 p.m. Big Lake.

Blaine July 4, 10:15 p.m. Blaine Marine Park – Semiahmoo Bay.

Bremerton June 30, 10:15. Manette Bridge.

Carnation July 4, Dusk. Tolt-MacDonald Park.

Centralia/Chehalis July 4,10:30 p.m. SW Washington Fair Grounds.

Des Moines July 4, 10:20 p.m. Des Moines Beach Park.

Edmonds July 4, 10 p.m. Civic Field.

Everett July 4, 10 p.m. Legion Memorial Park, Port Gardner Bay

Federal Way July 4, 10:15 p.m. Celebration Park.

Freeland/Whidbey Island July 3. 10:15 p.m. Freeland Park, Holmes Harbor

JBLM July 4, 10:15 p.m. Cowan and Memorial Stadiums, JBLM.

Kenmore July 4, 10 p.m. Lake Washington Log Boom Park.

Kent July 4, 10 p.m. Lake Meridian Park.

Kirkland July 4, 10:15 p.m. Marina Park.

Kingston July 4, Dusk. Mike Wallace Park, Appletree Cove.

La Conner July 4, 9 p.m. Swinomish Channel.

Lacey July 3, 10 p.m. William A Bush Park.

Lake Forest Park July 4, 9:40 p.m. North Shore.

Maple Valley July 4, 10 p.m. Lake Wilderness Park.

Mercer Island July 8, 10:15 p.m. Luther Burbank Park.

Mossyrock July 4, 10 p.m. Mossyrock HS.

Mount Vernon July 4, dusk. Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens-Millet Road.

Mountlake Terrace July 28, 10 p.m. Evergreen Playfields.

Newcastle July 4, dusk. Lake Boren Park.

Oak Harbor July 4, 10:30. Windjammer Park.

Olympia July 15, 10 p.m. Capitol Lake.

Port Angeles July 4, 10 p.m. Port Angeles Harbor, City Pier.

Port Orchard July 4, 10:30 p.m. View from Port Orchard, Bremerton.

Poulsbo July 3, 10:15 p.m. Over Liberty Bay.

Renton July 4, 10 p.m. Coulon Park.

Sammamish July 4, 10 p.m. Sammamish Commons Park.

SeaTac July 4, 10 p.m. Angle Lake Park.

Seattle July 4, 10:20 p.m. Gas Works Park.

Sedro-Wooley July 4, dusk. Riverfront Park.

Shelton July 3, 10 p.m. Oakland Bay Jr. High School.

Steilacoom July 4, 10:30 p.m. Lafayette Street, Downtown.

Tacoma July 4, 10 p.m. Ruston Way Waterfront.

Tukwila July 4, 10 p.m. Fort Dent Park.

Tumwater July 4, 10:15 p.m. Pioneer Park.

Yarrow Point/Hunts Point July 4, 10:15 p.m. Cozy Cove.

Westport July 4, dusk. Westport Marina.

In addition to firework events this summer, check out this outdoor movie guide.

