Bears make themselves at home in Redmond backyard

It's not unusual to see bears in the Puget Sound area at this time of year. What you should do if you encounter one.

REDMOND, Wash. — Was it the presence of fruit trees, a thin pool of rainwater on the patio table, or the fact that it was neighborhood garbage day?

Those are a list of potential attractants when not one, but two black bears visited Sudhir Diddee’s back yard in Redmond.

“It was actually pretty scary. We were watching from a window. And they’re probably 8-10 feet away,” Diddee said, but still a big thrill for his kids.

In the video you can see the bears interact with each other, seeming to say “bug off.”

Diddee said it’s about the eighth or ninth time his home, which backs up to a green belt, has been visited by bears this spring. However, the prior encounters were just one animal.

It's not unusual to see bears at this time of year in this area, said Richard Beausoleil, the bear and cougar specialist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“I’m pretty confident I can tell you the bears are siblings. They’re about the same size,” Beausoleil said.

He says this spring bear season is pretty normal even though this winter turned out to have heavy snow pack despite a slow start.

Beausoleil also noted how the bears were eating grass, which is typical after hibernation to gently get their digestive systems going.

But he has advice for anytime bears start hanging around at home. Bird feeders and pet food are very attractive to bears, though Diddee says he doesn't have such items in his yard.

“Enjoy the bears for a second, everybody likes to see them there. Then grab a couple of pans and clang them together and scare ‘em, what it does is show them it’s not OK to be around people,” Beausoleil said.