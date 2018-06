Part of a B-52 bomber moved through Seattle overnight Saturday.

A WSDOT camera along I-5 near Martin Luther King Junior Way captured the big convoy.

Work crews moved the 170-foot fuselage from the B-52 from Paine Field in Everett to The Museum of Flight in Tukwila.

The museum plans to re-assemble the B-52 and put it on permanent display at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, which opens in the fall. Admission will be free.

