Don Stevenson is walking 1,000 miles in and around the Auburn area to raise money for cancer research.

The 82-year-old has been doing this since 1998 and said he’s raised anywhere from $200,000 -$300,000 during his walks.

One of his furthest treks took him to Portland, Maine. This time he is staying closer to home and doing this walk for his great-grandson, Cash.

Cash was diagnosed with liver cancer, but Stevenson said his great-grandson is improving.

“He’s at Children’s [Hospital] now,” he said. “His cancer is down to the size of a grain of rice, so hopefully soon it will be gone completely.”

Stevenson has made over 12 billion steps for others in need since 1998. Stevenson said he does this because he has been blessed with good health and after retiring from Darigold in 1994, he wanted to do something to help people – not himself.

“I told my wife I wanted to walk across the country, but I didn’t want to do it just for myself,” he said. "Her father died of Alzheimer's, so I thought I’d walk to Portland, Maine from here.”

Stevenson said that walk took him about four months to complete, and usually his wife Loretta is along for the walk too – riding behind him as his support driver.

If you are interested in contributing to Don’s walk, which he hopes to complete by Thanksgiving, you can donate any of the following ways:

Online

By Calling 206-667-4399 and asking for Scott Greenfield

By sending a donation via mail to 1100 Fairview Avenue North Mailstop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109

Please designate your donation to the account of Don Stevenson or “The Pacing Parson”

