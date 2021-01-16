Thurston County Sheriff's K9, shot in the line of duty, undergoes multiple surgeries in Oregon

K9 Arlo, who was shot during a police chase near Grand Mound this week, underwent multiple surgeries Friday in Oregon to remove a bullet from near his spine.

Arlo, the Thurston County Sheriff's K9 who was shot during a police chase in Grand Mound this week, underwent multiple surgeries to remove a bullet near his spine at Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine in Corvallis on Friday.

The K9 was shot twice when Thurston County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers chased a 25-year-old suspect on Interstate 5.

When law enforcement stopped and made contact with the vehicle, both the police dog and the suspect were hit by gunfire.

The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.

More than $70,000 has been raised for Arlo, who has a sizable social media presence on TikTok.