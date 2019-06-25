CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman is asking people to give others the benefit of the doubt after a note was left on her car scolding her for parking in a handicap parking space with a handicap tag in her rear-view mirror.

Stephanie Cook's 12-year-old daughter, Lucy, has cerebral palsy and was with her for their shopping trip at the Walmart store located near Arizona Avenue and the Loop 202 on Monday.

“We were in there for quite a while," Cook told 12 News. "When we got back, we got Lucy all loaded in. A nice man even took back our shopping cart. And then, we got in, went to drive away, and found there was a little note on my windshield.”

A note left on Cook's car while she was shopping read, "You are extremely lucky I'm not an a------ who would key your car for working in handicap. Shame on you-you very selfish, lazy person! Walk the 2 extra steps!!!!!"

“I was actually expecting it to be a nice note because, usually, people are pretty kind," Cook said. “It was a little bit shocking. Totally caught me off guard.”

Cook posted a picture of the note and Lucy in a Chandler Facebook page and has received more than 1,500 likes and 600 comments.

She wrote the following post:

"Hey, neighbors. Just a little reminder that we probably can all give each other the benefit of the doubt. I got this lovely note on my car in the Chandler Walmart parking lot. I may not look handicap...because I’m not. My 12-year-old, Lucy has cerebral palsy and it was all she could manage to walk from our very close parking spot to the entrance where I hoisted her 85 pound body into a cart for the rest of our shopping trip. I wish this person could see how much physical exertion it takes both me and Lucy to do the things that the author likely does effortlessly with her own family. She probably would have offered to help instead of leaving a mean note. I know the intentions were good, but let’s just remember that we have no idea what other people are going through; and if we really knew, we would all likely be a lot kinder to one another. ❤️ "

“We all just need a little more empathy, and I think that’s what we should be teaching our kids," Cook said.

