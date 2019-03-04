An ammonia leak at a Mukilteo business has prompted a hazmat response near State Route 525.

Mukilteo Fire Chief Chris Alexander says when initially crews arrived to the scene in the 11400 block of Cyrus Way, they noticed a smell and saw a cloud on the ground.

A hazmat team is now responding to assess the situation.

Because it's in an industrial area, there have been no evacuations. Cyrus Way at Harbour Point Boulevard SW is closed, and Russell Road is closed at SR 525.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.