HERMISTON, Ore. — UPDATE:

Nampa police said the missing Idaho girl at the center of Wednesday's Amber Alert "has been located safe out of state."

No other details were immediately released.

Original story:

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon as authorities search for a 10-year-old Idaho girl.

The girl, Alissa Helmandollar, was taken from Nampa, Idaho, according to police.

Alissa was previously seen at a Nampa hotel with her mother, 41-year-old Brooke Helmandollar, on Tuesday afternoon. Alissa is considered in danger "due to Brooke's recent threatening behavior towards Alissa," according to Nampa police. Nampa police believe Brooke left the hotel with Alissa Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Brooke was driving a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho license plate number 1A909DF, police said. OSP said Helmandollar’s direction of travel was unknown. Nampa police said Helmandollar may be heading to the Portland area.

Alissa may have been seen at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hermiston, a few miles off Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon.

Alissa was described as 4-foot-10, 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brooke was described as 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oregon Amber Alert tip line at 1-866-526-2375 or call 911.