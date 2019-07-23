Editor's note: The above video was published ahead of Knox's first trip back to Italy since she was acquitted in the murder of Meredith Kercher.

Saying they "weren't expecting" to plan a wedding and a trip to Italy, Amanda Knox and fiancé Christopher Robinson are asking for help paying for their wedding.

In June, Knox traveled to Italy to speak on a panel at the Italy Innocence Project. It was her first time in Italy since she was definitively acquitted in 2015 in the slaying of Meredith Kercher.

Speaking on a panel about wrongful convictions is an opportunity the couple "couldn't pass up," they wrote on their registry.

"With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey," they write. "It was well worth it. Amanda reached some hearts, and healed a bit of her own."

During the panel titled "Trial by Media," Knox also said she was depicted "on the global scene as cunning, psychopath, drug-addicted, whore. Guilty."

Knox's 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process that saw multiple flip-flop rulings before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

She had been accused with her Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, and Ivorian-born Rudy Guede of killing Kercher on Nov. 1, 2007, in the university town of Perugia. After multiple rulings, Italy's highest court definitively acquitted Knox and Sollecito in 2015. Guede is still serving a 16-year sentence.

Now, Knox and Robinson are asking for donations to their wedding event so they "can shower our friends and family with love and celebration!" Everyone who donates will receive a signed copy of the couple's book of love poems.