RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) - A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California Friday night just a day after another large quake hit the same region. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami is not expected for the Oregon or Washington coasts.

