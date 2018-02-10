Six people were hit by a truck during a 'Fight for $15' rally in Flint early Tuesday morning, according to several news outlets.

The accident occurred near the McDonald's off of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road, where workers had gathered starting at 7 a.m. The truck reportedly also hit a Consumers Energy Vehicle.

Police told WEYI-TV (Flint) that the driver is cooperating with the investigation but is not in custody. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WEYI reported.

Flint Police officers investigate a scene where six people were hit by a truck during a "Fight for $15" rally in Flint early Tuesday, October 2, 2018 along Dort highway. The truck reportedly also hit a Consumers Energy Vehicle.

Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

Around 1,000 fast food workers in both Flint and Detroit plan to walk out of their jobs on Tuesday to demand union rights and higher wages. Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer attended the Flint rally, tweeting that she was "incredibly sad that so many people were hurt."

I was in Flint for the rally this morning and am incredibly sad that so many people were hurt. https://t.co/4gtoYMP7NO — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 2, 2018

Two Consumers Energy employees witnessed the incident, but were not among those injured, the company said in a statement. The company's truck was not damaged in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with all of those involved in today's incident in Flint, Michigan," the statement said.

Calls to the Flint police department were not immediately answered.

