GRANT CO., Wash. — One of the first notable wildfires of the season has already burned over 5,000 acres near Royal City, Washington, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman.

Authorities say the 243 Fire sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in the surrounding area.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the Royal City Intermediate School, according to the GCSO.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for Smyrna. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says police are enroute to notify residents as of 8 am.

This means residents must leave now as they are in immediate danger.

Level 2 evacuations are covering the area between Highway 26 and 243, including Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village. This means there is a significant risk to the area, but residents should prepare for an immediate evacuation as the fire is moving closer to residents.

Foreman says the Level 2 evacuations could affect at least 75 homes.

Beverly Burke Road was under Level 3 evacuations on Monday night but those have since been lifted.

Authorities say the fire is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure.

The Grant County Public Utility District says about 285 of its customers are without power in Beverly due to the fire. The district is working to restore power as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday but it may take several hours to repair the worst damage.

Authorities say you are not at risk unless you live within three miles of the Wanapum Dam on the Grant County side.

Firefighters do not yet have estimates on containment numbers.

Approximate area affected by the 243 Fire burning in Grant County

Grant County Sheriff's Office

The fire has destroyed an unknown number of outbuildings, according to Foreman.

Foreman says all state highways in the area remain open but lower Crab Creek Road has been closed.

Trooper John Bryant says state Patrol is standing by to close highways in the area if necessary.

Foreman says the wildfire burning sagebrush and dry grass is driven by wind.

“And it’s in an area that’s sometimes difficult for firefighters to access due to steep terrain and the absence of roadways,” he added.

State resources arrived on Tuesday morning, meaning fire departments and agencies from across the state are helping to fight the blaze.

The Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center in Wenatchee is also sending resources.

At last check, six fire agencies were involved.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is providing continuous updates on the fire via social media on Facebook and Twitter.