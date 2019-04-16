Highest-paid player

Russell Wilson is staying with the Seattle Seahawks with what is reported to be a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Preparing for layoffs

Laura Hendrix fears she won’t be teaching kindergarten at Centennial Elementary in Olympia this fall unless legislators change state law.

A personal mission

A Bellevue father is making it his mission to make teenagers think twice about participating in dangerous “internet challenges.”

Whale found dead

A 39-foot gray whale that was found dead was taken to Whidbey Island for a necropsy. A NOAA Fisheries official said it appeared skinny.

Record numbers

The Port of Seattle is expecting around 1.2 million visitors during the 2019 cruise season. The port is celebrating 20 years of Seattle cruises.

