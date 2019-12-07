Preparing for an earthquake

Are you prepared if a major earthquake hits the Pacific Northwest? Emergency responders say you should have a disaster kit with two weeks of supplies ready, including a three day supply of water.

We put together a list of ways you and your family can plan and prepare for when a major quake hits.

I-5 closures in Seattle

Southbound I-5 will be closed overnight this weekend through Seattle. Southbound traffic will be detoured to the collector-distributor lanes between South Holgate and Yesler Way between 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

All ramps will remain open.

WSDOT is closing the roadway so it can stripe, inspect the southbound express lane entrance gate, and make any necessary repairs.

The I-5 express lanes will also be closed Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.

STP brings bicyclists to Washington roadways

About 8,000 bicyclists will hit the road this weekend for the annual Seattle to Portland bike ride.

Based on previous years, WSDOT expects congestion early Saturday morning on SR 7 in Pierce County, Saturday midmorning to afternoon on SR 507 in Thurston and Lewis counties, early Sunday morning on SR 411 from Castle Rock to Kelso, and all day Sunday near the SR 432 and SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Drivers are asked to plan for extra time and share the road.

The following state highways and local roads will be impacted, according to WSDOT:

State Route 513 –University of Washington Montlake Boulevard parking lot to Northeast Pacific Place

SR 181 – West Valley Highway in Kent

Puyallup area county roads and city streets

SR 7 – near Spanaway

SR 507 – Roy to Centralia

SR 507 and Higgins Greig Road/Fourth Street East – Roy

SR 507 and Third Street – Yelm

SR 507 and Mosman Avenue – Yelm

Centralia and Chehalis city streets

County roads - Napavine to Winlock to Vader

SR 506 – Vader area

West Side Highway (becomes SR 411) – Vader to Castle Rock area

SR 411 (also known as West Side Highway) – Castle Rock to Longview

SR 432 – Longview industrial area

SR 433 – Crossing Lewis and Clark Bridge into Oregon

Astronomical events

The International Space Station will be making several night-owl flybys this weekend. The ISS is the brightest moving object in the night sky and will be flying west to east.

It's this time of year that Saturn is as close to us as any other time of year. While the rings won't be visible to the naked eye, those with a good set of binoculars or a small- to medium-sized telescope should be able to see them.

West Seattle Summerfest

Enjoy family-friendly fun at the 37th annual West Seattle Summer Fest this weekend. The event features vendors, food and beverages, a kids play area with rides, and free live music.

West Seattle Summer Fest takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday along SW Alaska Street and California Ave. in the Junction. Admission to the event is free.

