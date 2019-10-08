Mount Rainier debris flow

A debris flow deposited several feet of sediment in parts of Mount Rainier National Park on Monday. It was triggered by a sudden change in the outlet stream of South Tahoma Glacier, which caused water to surge inside the glacier and turn into a debris flow. There was some damage to Westside Road and Tahoma Creek trail, and both are temporarily closed.

1 year after stolen plane crash

A year after ramp agent Richard Russell stole an airliner at Sea-Tac Airport then crashed it into Ketron Island, airport administrators and the Port of Seattle vowed to make changes to prevent a repeat. Most of the changes and proposals have been classified as “Security Sensitive,” which means the port, the airlines, the TSA and FAA won’t talk about it.

SB I-405 closed in Bellevue

Southbound Interstate 405 between Northeast 10th Street and Main Street and several southbound ramps will be closed this weekend, Aug. 9-11. Over the next two weekends Sound Transit plans to remove the temporary structure around the new light rail structure in downtown Bellevue, which requires the agency to close freeway lanes around the project.

Showers and partial sun

Rain is expected to wrap up midday Saturday for a break in the middle part of the day. Additional showers are possible Sunday, mainly in the morning. We should see partial sun Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and in the low to mid 70's Sunday.

Bald eagle habitat

The bald eagle habitat “Eagle Passage” opened last weekend at Northwest Trek wildlife park. Visitors can see bald eagles up close while immersing themselves in an interactive, forested habitat. The four eagles that live in the habitat were rescued and rehabilitated before ending up at their new home in Eatonville.

