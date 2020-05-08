5 things you need to know this Wednesday

AP calls Governor race; Primary Election results; Murdered Bothell police officer laid to rest; Gun violence increasing in King County; Trash piling up on state land

SEATTLE — Results for Washington state Governor in 2020 Primary

Incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, held big leads in early returns in the Washington gubernatorial primary.

Inslee had 52% of the statewide vote as of Tuesday night with Culp at 17% of the vote.

36 candidates were on the Primary ballot for Washington governor.

Tuesday was the primary election in Washington state.

Several top-ticket races were on ballot, including a race for a Congress in the 8th District where Republicans were apparently unsuccessful in flipping the seat. In District 10, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (a Demoncrat) leads in early returns with 21%. Races in the 10th District are separated by one percent.

Bothell police officer Jonathan Shoop, who was killed in the line of duty in July, was laid to rest in a memorial service.

Typically, thousands of law enforcement from across the country would have attended the memorial service for Shoop, but coronavirus limited the crowd to 200.

Family, friends and fellow officers said he was a caring, compassionate man who left a high-paying tech job at Amazon to serve his community as a police officer.

In the first six months of this year, more people were shot in King County than in any of the previous four years over the same time period, according to new data from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released this week.

The data released by his office shows the number of shooting victims is up 21% from the county's three-year average. This year, 42% of the victims were under the age of 25. People of color accounted for 73% of the victims.

With more people exploring the great outdoors this summer and heading to Washington state parks, excessive trash on public lands has become a problem.