5 things you need to know this Thursday

Washington vaccine supply lags demand; State equity in vaccines still unknown; Lawsuit in grocery hazard pay; Wenatchee vaccination success; PNW tremors

More than 600 facilities requested more than 358,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. But the state only received 107,000 doses from the federal government — less than 33% of the demand.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would be receiving a 16% increase in its vaccine allocation over the next three weeks. Officials with the Department of Health told KING 5 they just started to get the three-week projections on Wednesday, but the numbers are still in flux. Read more

Washington state promised a focus on racial equity for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. But to date, they have yet to release specific information on which communities have received vaccines for COVID-19.

These numbers are important because coronavirus has disproportionately impacted people of color, specifically Latinos in Washington state. Experts fear that lack of access to vaccines across racial lines will continue that trend.

The state promises that demographic data will be released “within the week." Read more

Two grocery groups have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Seattle over its brand new hazard pay ordinance, which went into effect Wednesday.

The Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association filed the lawsuit, arguing the ordinance is unconstitutional.

The ordinance states that stores with 500 or more employees in the city must pay frontline grocery workers $4 an hour in hazard pay, on top of their regular wages. Read more

The Washington State Department of Health has set up a mass vaccination site in Wenatchee, and organizers say it is a success.

"We’ve done about 3,217 vaccines up to this point, and we’re scheduling 975 a day through Friday,” said Luke Davies, the health administrator for Chelan-Douglas counites. That comes to about 97 cars an hour.

So far, site officials said they’ve come up with an efficient system, giving as many doses of the Pfizer vaccine as possible based on the allotment from the state and federal government. Read more

Tremors near San Juan and Vancouver islands are getting stronger and lasting longer, but it doesn't mean there’s an increase in the chance of a big quake.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports that the 14-month periods of tremor activity affecting south British Columbia and the northern areas of Washington state have occurred since at least the 1990s. Read more

