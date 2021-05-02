5 things you need to know this Friday

Strategy shift in COVID-19 vaccine; Counties ask Inslee to rethink reopening; Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Seattle Children's cancels vaccines; Traffic fatalities rise

Washington state is making progress in getting doses of the vaccine out to eligible people. But now, health officials are shifting focus on where the state's vaccine supply is headed in order to make the vaccine easier for the general public to access.

Previously, 70% of all the state’s doses went to hospitals. Now, nearly 75% will go to mass vaccine sites, pharmacies and community clinics.

Right now the vaccine is available to healthcare frontline workers, people who are 65 and older, or those who are 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household. Read more

Businesses in Bellingham and across Whatcom County are still in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's regional approach to reopening. But nearly a year into the pandemic, many in this region believe the plan simply isn't working.

City mayors and county executives from six western Washiington counties sent a letter to the governor this week, saying that the state's reopening plan is unfair to smaller counties.

Regions had to meet three of four criteria in order to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, which loosens some coronavirus restrictions on businesses. Read more

Drug company Johnson & Johnson went to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. on Thursday.

If it's approved, the vaccine would be the third one in use in the United States

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in several ways. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, and not two. And it can be stored in a refrigerator and not a freezer. But, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine proved to be highly effective at preventing serious illness, it did not reach as high rates of success as its predecessors. Read more

Approximately 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments were canceled at Seattle Children's hospital on Thursday after people were able to make appointments through the medical record system.

Seattle Children's said it began administering the vaccine to eligible people Wednesday night. All people eligible for the vaccine are adults, including healthcare workers.

Seattle Children's told KING 5 that management "became concerned that we needed to provide a broader notice to the general public."

The sudden cancellation of appointments follows the state's criticism of some health care providers who offered priority access. Read more

Despite fewer cars on the roads in Washington state during the coronavirus pandemic, more pedestrians and cyclists are dying.

But new numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation show that fatal and serious injury crashes actually increased in 2020 compared to the five-year rolling average from previous years. The state found that while more people are walking, biking and skateboarding around their neighborhoods, motorized vehicles were driving faster. Read more

