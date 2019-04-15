Cowlitz deputy killed

A Cowlitz County deputy was shot and killed Saturday night. On Sunday evening, a suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Flight cancellations

American Airlines is canceling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Sensitive documents

David Strider of Tacoma still doesn't know why hundreds of documents with veterans' sensitive information was given to him. The VA of Puget Sound is working on an official response.

Record rainfall

On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for consecutive days of rain in April. It was the 12th consecutive day.

Better nutrition

A new law that aims to get more students eating breakfast at the start of the school day will impact 390 Washington schools next year.

