Cold case solved

Snohomish County detectives made an arrest in the 1972 murder of Jody Loomis. DNA found on a discarded coffee cup cracked open the cold case investigation.

Pallet shelters

A Seattle council member wants the city to consider using ‘pallet shelters’ as a faster option to house the homeless. The shelters can be assembled in about 30 minutes.

Uptick in crime

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett told Crossroads residents that the department will be increasing its presence in the area after a recent increase in violent crime.

Pulled from service

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it has removed all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes from its schedule through August 5. Regulators around the world grounded the Max jet after two deadly crashes.

Hot start

The Seattle Mariners started the 2019 season 13-2 and became the first team in MLB history to homer in each of their first 15 games. KING 5's Paul Silvi shares his take on the M's hot start.

