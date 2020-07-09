5 things you need to know this Monday

Gas Works Parks closed on Labor Day; J-Pod new orca calf; Search and rescue calls; Seattle DUI unit slashed; Helping neighbors impacted by wildfire

Gas Works Park will be closed all day today through early Tuesday morning as the city of Seattle anticipates a large crowd and is taking measures in advance to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Top health experts in the U.S. warn actions we take this Labor Day weekend could either soften or worsen the coronavirus blow this fall.

Southern Resident orca researchers say J35, the orca that made national headlines for carrying her dead calf for 17 days in 2018, has given birth to a new calf, dubbed J57.

There are now 74 Southern Resident orcas, which is among the lowest in 30 years. Thankfully, more orcas in the J-Pod are pregnant.

With nice weather and people feeling antsy during the pandemic, search and rescue teams in King and Snohomish Counties are seeing a record number of calls, with resources already stretched thin.

In King County, teams have responded to be about 450 calls for help. In Snohomish County, the number sits at 330.

The DUI squad members on the Seattle police force received an email on Thursday night confirming the unit will be disbanded as part of the new interim police chief’s effort to slash overtime costs and improve 911 response times.

The DUI unit elimination comes at a time when drug and alcohol-related fatalities are trending upward in the state of Washington.

A Yakima County business owner and her family were forced to evacuate their home to escape the Evans Canyon fire. Thankfully, her home was spared, but many of her neighbors were not so lucky.

She got in touch with the Red Cross and worked out a plan to provide meals for those forced out of their homes.

