5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; Enough vaccine for adults by May; King County looks at hate crimes; Lawmakers mull cleaner fuel; Heavy snowpack is good news

Washington state teachers and childcare workers are now among those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.

Inslee said Tuesday afternoon that educators and licensed childcare workers are moving up to Washington's Phase 1B-1 immediately.

Before Tuesday's announcement, Inslee had been promoting a reopening of classrooms with several visits to schools with in-person learning, while teachers' unions have been calling for districts to pause school classroom reopenings until educators had access to the vaccine. Read more

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

"We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” said Biden, who likened the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II. Read more

There was a spike in hate crime charges filed in 2020, according to new data shared by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Officials also spoke about an alarming nationwide trend of attacks against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

On a media call Tuesday, officials with the prosecutor's office said they charged 59 hate crime cases in 2020, up from 39 in 2019 and 30 in 2018. Already in 2021, prosecutors have charged seven cases. Two of the seven cases charged so far this year targeted people identified as Asia or Pacific Islander.

A proposal for a new clean fuel standard in Washington state, which could raise gas prices, passed off the floor of the state's House Saturday and now heads to the Senate.

Supporters of House Bill 1091 said it would improve air quality in the state, reduce cases of asthma, and lower wildfire risks by reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuel.

Republican critics cited a 2019 study conducted by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, which found clean fuel standards, like those implemented in Oregon and California, could increase prices at the pump 57-cents per gallon for gasoline, and 63-cents more per gallon for diesel.

But that organization disputes those figures saying it was for the worst-case scenario, according to Craig Kenworthy, the executive director for the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, which supports the bill. Read more



Snowpack in the mountains of Washington state is so high, it's like having a winter and a half, according to experts, which means good news for farmers and others who rely on that snow melting off this spring.

As of March 2, snowpack in the Olympics stood at 164% of normal, much of the central Cascades were at 145% of normal, and the eastern slopes of the Cascades were at 123% of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which tracks snowpack, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A healthy snowpack means more water, which matters for farmers who need irrigation, not to mention municipal water supplies that depend on melting runoff. A good and lingering snowpack can also help mitigate wildfire season. Read more

