5 things you need to know the day before Election Day

Vote centers in Washington state open; Clallam County 20-year voting record; Finalizing Washington election results; Daylight Saving anxiety; ISS anniversary

SEATTLE — Vote centers in Washington state open

County elections offices around the state are opening vote centers ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The state and counties are encouraging people who might need services at locations like these to act early

Voters in Clallam County have voted for the Presidential winner every election since 1980, which is the last 10 straight elections.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Clallam was one of only 19 counties nationwide that had correctly picked the Presidential winner dating back to 1980.

Right now, there is no local polling to see which direction the county is leaning for 2020.

In Washington state, the all mail-in style voting system doesn't always produce final results on election night. That's because only ballots that have been tabulated at the elections office are counted in that first batch of votes.

Ballots that arrive on or after election night will not be counted in the final tally until a day or several days after.

For many people, “falling backward and springing forward” is a routine switch. For others, it's an annoyance. For some, including people with Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, it affects people’s minds and bodies.

Studies have linked the switch to an increased number of heart attacks, drowsier drivers who get into more wrecks, even an increase in crime with darkness coming earlier.

Nov. 2 marks quite the milestone for the International Space Station as it will have been 20 years since the Expedition 1 crew docked at the orbiting laboratory.

Over the years, the ISS has seen 241 visitors from around the world and has been the home to scientific breakthroughs and research.

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the '5 things you need to know' delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.