There was a 4.7 earthquake about 7:11 a.m. Wednesday off the Southern Oregon coast.

The quake, 244 miles west of the coastline, was six miles deep, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no reports of anyone feeling the temblor, the USGS reports.