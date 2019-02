A 27-year-old woman is fighting for her life after her 4-year-old child shot her with an unsecured gun in their home in Skyway.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the child unintentionally shot his mother in the 12000 block of 71st Avenue South around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott tells The Seattle Times that the gun was under a bed. It's unclear who owns the gun.

