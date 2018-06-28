ANNAPOLIS, Md. - At least four people have been shot at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road, police said.

USA Today reports four injuries and that a subject is in custody. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building.

"We are trying to clear the building, trying to make sure everyone is safe," an officer said. "This is going to be a long investigation."

Police have set up a relocation at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA