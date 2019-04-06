GRANT CO., Wash. — One of the first notable wildfires of the season has burned 3,000 acres in Grant County.

Authorities say the 243 Fire sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1 and 2 evacuations in the surrounding area.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for Smyrna. This means there is no immediate danger to residents’ home, family or business, but they should be prepared for the fire to move toward them.

Level 2 evacuations are covering the area between Highway 26 and 243, including Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village. This means there is a significant risk to the area, but residents should prepare for an immediate evacuation as the fire is moving closer to residents.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the Level 2 evacuations could affect at least 75 homes.

Beverly Burke Road was under Level 3 evacuations on Monday night but those have since been lifted.

Authorities say you are not at risk unless you live within three miles of the Wanapum Damn on the Grant County side.

Approximate area affected by the 243 Fire burning in Grant County

Grant County Sheriff's Office

The fire has destroyed an unknown number of outbuildings, according to Foreman.

Foreman says all state highways in the area remain open but lower Crab Creek Road has been closed.

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says the wildfire burning sagebrush and dry grass is driven by wind.

“And it’s in an area that’s sometimes difficult for firefighters to access due to steep terrain and the absence of roadways,” Jones added.

State resources arrived on Tuesday morning, meaning fire departments and agencies from across the state are helping to fight the blaze.

The Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center in Wenatchee is also sending resources.

At last check, six fire agencies were involved.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is providing continuous updates on the fire via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

243 Fire

Grant County Sheriff's Office