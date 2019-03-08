SPOKANE, Wash. — As August heats up and dries out central and eastern Washington and North Idaho, fires are sparking all across this side of the Cascades.

We've compiled a list of the significant fires burning in our region and what we know today.

WILLIAMS FLATS FIRE

The Williams Flats Fire is burning nearly 45,000 acres on the Colville Reservation near Keller as of Monday morning. This fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 2.

This fire is 45 percent contained as of Monday morning.

According to a press release, flash flooding caused hazardous road conditions at the fire and caused 64 firefighters to be unable to return to the incident command post. By Sunday evening, the firefighters were safely back at the base camp.

Flash flooding at the Williams Flats Fire.

National Weather Service

Damage from flash flooding at the Williams Flats Fire

National Weather Service

Level 1 and 3 evacuations are in place for the fire as of Monday afternoon.

Level 1 evacuations include the Goat Ranch/Hellgate area and areas along Wilmont Creek, including the southern part of Ninemile-Frosty Meadows Road and along Silver Creek Road.

Level 1 means residents should be prepared for a potential evacuation.

Level 3 evacuations are in place at areas south of Four Corners, and on or near the shore of Lake Roosevelt along Nimemile-Hellgate Road.

Level 3 means leave now.

Williams Flats Fire burns more than 21,000-acres on Colville Reservation Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County.

RELATED: Flash flooding leaves some roads impassable at Williams Flats Fire

RELATED: Does Spokane smell funny to you? Here's why

CCC FIRE

The CCC Fire is burning about 528 acres two miles north of Cataldo in unincorporated Shoshone County. As of Monday morning, it is 50 percent contained.

The fire has prompted multiple road closures. CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Road is closed. Road No. 259 on the backside of Cataldo Mountain is also closed.

The Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes between Cataldo and Kingston also remains closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No evacuation orders have been issued and one home is threatened.

RELATED: CCC Fire near Cataldo, Idaho burning 528 acres, 50% contained

NORTH MILL CREEK FIRE

The North Mill Creek Fire burning in Colville is burning 423 acres at last check. It is 70% contained.

The fire as prompted road closures on North Fork Mill Creek Rd., Middle Fork Mill Creek Rd., Rocky Creek Rd. and Bestrom Rd. There are no evacuations in place.

The fire started Thursday and the cause is still under investigation.

RELATED: North Mill Creek fire grows to 500 acres northeast of Colville, closes several roads

North Mill Creek Fire burning near Colville North Mill Creek Fire burning near Colville

Cool temperatures and rain Friday and Saturday helped crews to make progress on all three fires, agencies report. However, there is an increased chance for mud-slides as the forecast shows heavy rains have prompted a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. to late Saturday evening.

RELATED: Watch: Weekend storms bring heavy rain, lightning to Inland Northwest