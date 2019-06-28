PORTLAND, Ore. — Dueling demonstrations between hundreds of left-wing anti-fascists and dozens of right-wing protesters in downtown Portland turned into a mix of shouting matches and isolated fights Saturday afternoon.

Three people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations, according to Portland police.

Gage Halupowski, 23, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and assault on a public safety officer. James K. Stocks, 21, was arrested on charges of harassment. Maria C. Dehart, 23, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.

Gage Halupowski

Multnomah County Jail

James K. Stocks

Multnomah County Jail

Maria C. Dehart

Multnomah County Jail

Shortly after 3 p.m., Portland police declared the dueling demonstrations a "civil disturbance and unlawful assembly." They said people would be subjected to arrest or use of force if they didn't leave the area around Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Photos: Clashing demonstrations in downtown Portland Right-wing demonstrators in Portland on June 29, 2019 Right-wing protesters and left-wing protesters across the street from each other, separated by police Left-wing demonstrators at Lownsdale Square on June 29, 2019 Left-wing demonstrators gather at Lownsdale Square on June 29, 2019 Left-wing demonstrators march in downtown Portland on June 29, 2019 Police and antifa outside Pioneer Courthouse Square on June 29, 2019 Anti-fascist demonstrators at Lownsdale Square in Portland on June 29, 2019 Left-wing demonstrators march in downtown Portland on June 29, 2019 Police outside Lownsdale Square in Portland on June 29, 2019 Demonstrators march in downtown Portland on June 29, 2019

The anti-fascist demonstration began at noon at Lownsdale Square where a couple hundred people were reportedly dancing and enjoying milkshakes.

At around 1:15 p.m., the demonstrators began marching on the streets toward Waterfront Park but were met by police, who told demonstrators to get off the street because the march was not permitted.

Portland police reported officers saw "violent activity."

Jim Ryan, a reporter for The Oregonian, recorded video showing anti-fascists attack Andy Ngo. Ngo has been at several past clashes between left- and right-wing protesters in Portland, and his coverage has drawn the ire of anti-fascists.

The marchers briefly convened at Waterfront Park before heading back into downtown Portland.

Police blocked marchers from going to Pioneer Courthouse Square where a separate demonstration, organized by the right-wing "HimToo Movement," was taking place. Proud Boys were also reportedly at the rally. The opposing groups were separated across the street from each other.

Police closed Pioneer Courthouse Square after they said demonstrators threw eggs and milkshakes at officers. Police said some of the milkshakes contained quick-drying cement.

Despite police keeping the marchers out of Pioneer Courthouse Square, there were several isolated fights between the clashing protesters.

Medical teams from Portland Fire & Rescue were helping people who were injured.

Police asked people who may have witnessed violent assaults that occurred on Southwest Morrison Street between 5th and 6th avenues to send video links and information to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

Demonstrators had cleared the area around Pioneer Courthouse Square by 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s clash came nearly a year after a clash between Patriot Prayer and anti-fascists turned into a riot.

