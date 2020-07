A 25-year-old man died after a shooting in Sammamish Wednesday evening.

The King County Sheriff's Office reports "suspects fled on foot," but did not say how many suspects may be involved. Authorities are using a K9 track to search.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive SE.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting of if the suspects and victim knew each other.

