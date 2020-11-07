10,000-acre brush fire 20 miles east of Lake Chelan

A level 2 evacuation notice has been put in place by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is currently at 10,000 acres and growing.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has reported that the 'Road 11 Fire' has grown to nearly 10,000 acres, as of around 7:30 p.m. on July 11th.

According to DCSO, crews were able to hold the fire overnight. Police say the fire is still 3 miles southwest of Mansfield.

A Mobilization Type 3 Team will officially take control of the fire today at 8:00 a.m. So far, no injuries have been reported, DCSO said in a post on their Facebook page.

DCSO has issued a level 2 evacuation notice of the Town of Mansfield and residence west of Mansfield. A level 2 evacuation means that residents should prepare to evacuate.

DCSO and Washington State patrol is going door-by-door to residences warning of the level 2 evacuation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. on July 11th. It is currently burning in grass, sage, and wheat crops.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Crews from Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County have been sent in to assist local crews.

DCSO has confirmed that at least 5 structures have been burned down and one residence has had damage.

According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, "a Strike team of Wildland apparatus including Brush 10 from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, and apparatus from Stevens County Fire District No.1 Stevens County Fire District 13, Pend Oreille #2, and Lincoln County under the supervision of a Strike Team Leader from Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters Local 3711 are heading to assist in containing this fire."

Additional state resources including fire and law enforcement are on scene. Currently, 10 aircraft's are helping to put the fire out.

#Road11Fire: SR 172 closed at Rd B NE and SR 172, due to a shift in wind and fire direction. Confirmed structure losses of outbuildings, but no residences. The fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres.

Please use alternate routes and avoid this area to allow crews to work. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) July 11, 2020

The fire had jumped State Route 172, around 3:30 p.m., due to a shift in the wind according to DCSO.

State Route 172 is closed at Northeast Road B.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted there was a 3-alarm brush fire west of State Route 172 around 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11th.

There is 3 alarm brush fire west of SR 172 near Rd 11 NW & Rd E NW. Level 2 Evacuation notices issued for the area S of McNeil Canyon Rd near the fire. Level 1 notices issued for homes N of McNeil Canyon Rd. between Rd. C NW and the top of McNeil Canyon Rd. up to Rd. 20 NW. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) July 11, 2020

Here's what each level of evacuation means according to Chelan County Emergency Management:

Level 1

People are warned about the current or projected threats from any approaching fire.

Officials said at this time people need to prepare to leave and make arrangements for people with special needs, people who have a mobile home and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock.

Level 2

Chelan County Emergency Management said at this level, people must prepare to leave at a moments notice.

These dangerous conditions indicate that there is a good chance that the severity of the approaching fire will make it harder for crews to assist others.

Authorities will keep updating the public as conditions change. Area radio stations have been asked to broadcast periodic updates.

Level 3

Chelan County Emergency Management said at this level, people are advised to evacuate immediately.

Current conditions are showing immediate threat(s) to the life and safety to the people in the area.

Police will work in this area to provide specific information on the route(s) to take.

If people do not follow the warnings, emergency services or volunteers may not be available to assist due to the dangerous conditions.

Roadblocks and 24-hour patrols will be established in the area. Residents will not be allowed to return until road conditions are safe.

McNeil Canyon Road has been closed due to heavy traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.