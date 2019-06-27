The public is being told to stay out of the water at Seattle's popular Golden Gardens beach due to a nearby sewer overflow.

Though the overflow has been stopped, Seattle Public Utilities says water samples revealed elevated levels of bacteria.

Water activities are prohibited while the utility and Seattle/King County Public Health address the issue. A no contact advisory is in effect.

More than 165,000 gallons of sewage overflowed just north of the park, according to the Department of Ecology. The department originally estimated 15,000 gallons of sewage overflowed, but increased that number on Thursday afternoon.

The overflow is believed to have been caused by blockage from tree roots and flushed wipes. Seattle Public Utilities is reminding residents not to flush wipes of any kind.

According to Ecology, contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.

Also see | What’s in the water? King County program keeps beaches safe for swimmers