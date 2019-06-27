Editor's Note: The above video about how the Department of Ecology tests for bacteria at local beaches first aired in 2016.

The public is being told to stay out of the water at Seattle's popular Golden Gardens beach due to a nearby sewer overflow.

Though the overflow has been stopped, Seattle Public Utilities says water samples revealed elevated levels of bacteria.

Water activities are prohibited while the utility and Seattle/King County Public Health address the issue.

More than 16,000 gallons of sewage overflowed just north of the park, according to the Department of Ecology.

According to Ecology, contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.