15-year-old arrested in burglary, arson of a middle school in Port Orchard

Authorities said evidence at the scene of the crime led them to a suspect within hours.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was under arrest and being questioned about a pre-dawn burglary and arson at a middle school Wednesday morning.

Lt. Earl Smith with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department said authorities got a call about an alarm at Marcus Whitman Middle School at 4:48 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they discovered evidence of a break-in.

“They found forced entry, signs of a burglary,” Smith said. They also discovered that part of the school was on fire. Firefighters put out the flames, but Smith said there was “extensive damage” inside the school.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators discovered evidence at the school that they said led them directly to the suspect, who was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility within hours of the fire.

The boy was expected to be booked on first-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges. Smith said it was unclear whether the suspect acted alone.

“It’s just ridiculously sad that somebody would do this,” Port Orchard resident Karen Jensen said. “With the virus going around, the school district has enough problems.”

The middle school had been used as a pick-up spot for “grab-and-go” meals for students who are not in school due to COVID-19 restrictions.