EAGLE, Idaho — Two brothers in the Treasure Valley have accomplished something only a select few have before them, they've earned all 137 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

Twins Tyler and Blake Nelson joined the rare and exclusive club of being one of the few Boy Scouts to collect every merit, which includes everything from dentistry to geology.

"For the dentistry badge we made molds of our own teeth," Tyler said.

"We've done rock climbing, exploring, kayaking, mining, geology, radio, bird studying, backpacking," Blake said.

The first badge that these 15-year-olds earned was music, and their last one forced them to find man's best friend.

"It says you need to take care of a dog and train it and before this merit badge. We did not have a dog and my mom did not want a dog, but we couldn't stop then so we got a little puppy, his name is Cosmo," Tyler said.

The toughest badge for the twins to get took over a year to finally earn.

"Definitely bugling because that was an on and off process for about a year and a half," Blake said.

After four years, and 137 badges, these Eagle twins have finally accomplished a rare feat.

"It's really cool because we're gonna hopefully look back 20 years from now and remember the things that we've learned and the experiences we've had and memories that we can pass down to our kids and hopefully inspire them," Blake said.

RELATED: 'It makes me feel really awesome:' Girl Scout Troop gears up with Boise Fire for basic firefighting training

TRENDING: Body cam footage shows Boise police officers saving lives: 'I went dead three times and they kept bringing me back'